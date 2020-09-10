2 held with weapons near Kulgam were in touch with terrorist in Pakistan: Indian Army
Preliminary investigations into the arrest of two suspected terrorists, who were apprehended with weapons near Jawahar Tunnel, Kulgam on September 8 have revealed that they were in contact with an active terrorist in Pakistan, the Chinar Corps-Indian Army said on Thursday.ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 10-09-2020 11:51 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 11:51 IST
Preliminary investigations into the arrest of two suspected terrorists, who were apprehended with weapons near Jawahar Tunnel, Kulgam on September 8 have revealed that they were in contact with an active terrorist in Pakistan, the Chinar Corps-Indian Army said on Thursday. "Initial investigations reveal that terrorist accomplice was in contact with an active terrorist in Pakistan," the Chinar Corps-Indian Army posted on Twitter.
"The terrorist hatched a conspiracy to transport weapons and ammunition from Samba Sector to Kashmir Valley," read a subsequent tweet. In a joint operation of the Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police, two men were apprehended after the discovery of weapons during a search of the truck bases on Jammu and Kashmir Police inputs near Kulgam. The vehicle was travelling from Akhnoor of Jammu district.
According to the Indian Army, "On September 4/5, the terror accomplices travelled by truck number JK22B1737 to Pathankot and collected normal stores. They were in constant contact with the Terror Handlers in Pakistan through online apps. On 5/6 Sep, the terror accomplices collected arms from Samba and moved towards Kashmir Valley." "On 08 Sep at around midnight, the terror accomplices were apprehended after discovery of weapons during a search of the truck based on @JmuKmrPolice inputs at Jawahar Tunnel, near Kulgam," informed the Indian Army in a subsequent tweet.
During the operation, terrorists were carrying one AK with 2 mags (Magazines), one M4 US Carbine with 3 mags, six Chinese Pistols with 12 mags was recovered, added the Indian Army. (ANI)
