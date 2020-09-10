Pakistan violates ceasefire in several locations in J-K's Poonch district
Pakistan violated ceasefire at multiple locations along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.ANI | Poonch (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 10-09-2020 13:25 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 13:25 IST
Pakistan violated ceasefire at multiple locations along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. "Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along LoC in many locations," Indian army said in a statement.
According to the army, the ceasefire violation happened at about 5.30 am in Mankote sector, at about 11.45 am in Degwar sector and at about 12.15 pm in Mendhar Sector, of Poonch district. "Indian Army retaliated befittingly", the statement added.
On Wednesday too Pakistan had violated the ceasefire along the LoC in Poonch district. (ANI)
