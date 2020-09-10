PRICES MUM BULLION OPEN

Left Menu
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-09-2020 14:21 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 14:21 IST
SILVER SPOT (IN RUPEES PER kg ) : 66100.00 STANDARD GOLD (99.5) : 51125.00 PURE GOLD (99.9) : 51331.00 PTI MUM SVC SHWSHW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Cricket Australia launches investigation after Dan Christian faces "blatantly racist comments"

Cricket Australia CA on Thursday said it is deeply disappointed to see blatantly racist and uneducated comments against Dan Christian and has launched an investigation. Christian was exposed to racist remarks after he spoke about the casual...

No complete lockdown in Bengal on Sep 12 in interest of NEET candidates: Mamata

The state-wide complete lockdown on September 12 has been withdrawn in the interest of the students appearing for NEET, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced on Thursday. The decision was taken to help ease their travel to th...

Jaishankar meets Uzbek, Kazakh counterparts; agrees to coordinate closely on regional concerns

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday held separate meetings with his Uzbek and Kazakh counterparts and agreed to cooperate with the key Central Asian countries on regional concerns and security. Jaishankar is here on a four-da...

India putting up well-planned fight against COVID-19: Shah

Terming coronavirus as an unprecedented challenge, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said India is putting up a well-planned fight against the pandemic under Prime Minister Narendra Modis leadership. The BJP leader asked people to t...
