Left Menu
Development News Edition

Public invited to nominate people to serve on council for MAC sector

Nominees must represent a broad cross-section of the population of South Africa and be committed to the objectives and principles of promoting economic transformation as espoused in the constitution. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 10-09-2020 15:43 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 15:43 IST
Public invited to nominate people to serve on council for MAC sector
People appointed will serve as non-executive members of the MAC Charter Council, for a maximum period of four years effective from 1 October 2020. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu has invited the public to nominate people to serve on a statutory council that will advance transformation in the Marketing, Advertising and Communications (MAC) sector.

As the Minister responsible for the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS), Mthembu recently published Government Gazette no 43680 inviting the public and private sectors to nominate people to serve on the MAC Charter Council.

"The appointment of the MAC Charter Council is directed towards ensuring that transformation in the sector is promoted, monitored and reported on annually in line with the provisions of the Broad-based Black Economic Empowerment Act of 2003, as amended," said the Minister's office.

In terms of Section 21.5 of the transformative Sector Code for the marketing, advertising and communications sector, the Minister must appoint in writing, the chairperson, deputy chairperson and members to the MAC Charter Council upon nomination by the public.

Nominees must represent a broad cross-section of the population of South Africa and be committed to the objectives and principles of promoting economic transformation as espoused in the constitution.

In addition, members appointed to the council must be people suited to serve on this body by virtue of their qualifications, expertise and experience in marketing, advertising and communication.

People appointed will serve as non-executive members of the MAC Charter Council, for a maximum period of four years effective from 1 October 2020.

The constitution of the council and the Sector Code is available from the GCIS website: www.gcis.gov.za.

The following information should be supplied in respect of the nominating organisation and the person being nominated:

Curriculum vitae

Full name(s)Identity number

Physical and postal address

Telephone

Email address

The organisation is represented with the nomination

Signature of the person nominating, and the one being nominated.

Organisations should provide motivation for their nominations.

Nominations should be addressed to Mr Sandile Nene, GCIS, at the address below:

Ground Floor

Tshedimosetso House

1035 Frances Baard Street (Cnr Festival Street)

Hatfield, Pretoria, 0001

Email: Nominations.MACsectorCouncil@gcis.gov.za

The closing date for the nominations is 15 September 2020.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Aerolam invest Rs 100 cr to set up manufacturing plant in Ahmedabad

Insulation product maker Aerolam on Thursday said the company has invested Rs 100 crore to set up a manufacturing unit in AhmedabadIt said the firm is manufacturing innovative and advanced products, Bubble Guard and CPP Cast Polypropylene f...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now AstraZeneca awaiting patient diagnosisDrugmaker AstraZeneca should still know before the end of the year whether its experimental vaccine protects people against COVID-19, chief ex...

Nitish Kumar dials Naveen Patnaik to seek BJD's support for JDU candidate in Rajya Sabha poll

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday dialed his Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik seeking Biju Janata Dal BJDs support for the JDU candidate in the Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairmans poll.Kumar informed Patnaik that his partys Rajya Sabh...

Jonty Rhodes to take over as Sweden's head cricket coach post IPL

Former South Africa international Jonty Rhodes will be moving to Sweden with his family after the IPL to take charge as head coach of the countrys national team, the Swedish Cricket Federation SCF has announced. The 51-year-old Rhodes is cu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020