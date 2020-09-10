Left Menu
Development News Edition

Germany should ring-fence swine fever outbreak to limit trade fallout -OIE

Germany should follow Belgium's example and contain the outbreak of African swine fever (ASF) locally to wild animals to limit trade restrictions on pigmeat exports, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Thursday. A case of ASF has been confirmed in a wild boar near the German-Polish border in the state of Brandenburg, raising concern that some countries will impose import bans on German pigmeat or from regions where it has been found.

Reuters | Updated: 10-09-2020 19:03 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 19:03 IST
Germany should ring-fence swine fever outbreak to limit trade fallout -OIE

Germany should follow Belgium's example and contain the outbreak of African swine fever (ASF) locally to wild animals to limit trade restrictions on pigmeat exports, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Thursday.

A case of ASF has been confirmed in a wild boar near the German-Polish border in the state of Brandenburg, raising concern that some countries will impose import bans on German pigmeat or from regions where it has been found. ASF is harmless to humans but deadly for pigs and outbreaks in eastern Europe and China have severely disrupted the pork industry there.

"It is very bad news but the fact that it is in a wild animal and not on a farm and that the outbreak is close to Poland which is already infected is less problematic," Monique Eloit, Director General of the Paris-based OIE, told Reuters. "Still, having ASF in wild animals maintains a high risk that it passes to a farm," she said.

Germany is one of the European Union's top pigmeat exporters along with Spain and its main export markets are China and South Korea. Asian countries including China regularly impose bans on pork from regions where ASF has been discovered, causing painful loss of business. South Korea has already said it would ban pork leaving Germany from Sept. 10 onwards.

Belgium, which discovered an outbreak of ASF in 2018, set up a large no-go zone around the outbreak to control wild boar and allowed shooting to lower the number of animals. It also built a fence to avoid it spreading to France.

This prevented geographic spread and it reaching farms, so Belgium was able to re-open some export markets including India, Vietnam and Singapore. "I would think that the Germans will do the same. They have been preparing themselves for a while. They saw that the eastern front was approaching," she said.

The state of Brandenburg said it will impose a 15-km quarantine zone around the area where the case was found and banned hunting while a search for any more dead wild boar is made.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

WHO says $700 million raised so far for COVID-19 vaccines initiative for poor

International donors have raised 700 million - less than half the target - to purchase future coronavirus vaccines for poor countries in a global initiative to ensure eventual vaccines do not go only to rich countries, a World Health Organi...

Cricket-Root underrated in white ball game, says Morgan

Joe Root will return to Englands ODI team for the opening clash of the three-match series against Australia at Old Trafford on Friday with a ringing endorsement from his skipper Eoin Morgan. Test captain Root was left out of the T20 series ...

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Sept. 10

For other diaries, please seePolitical and General News Top Economic EventsEmerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt AuctionsU.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington---------------------------------------------------------------- Thi...

6 deaths, 452 new COVID-19 cases reported in Puducherry

A total of six deaths and 452 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Puducherry on Thursday, the union territorys health department informed. Puducherrys COVID-19 tally now stands at 18,536 cases, including 4,794 active cases and 13,389 recove...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020