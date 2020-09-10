3 died, 7 injured in road accident in Andhra's Anantapur

Three persons died while 7 were injured in a road accident which took place on the national highway near Anantapur town on Thursday. According to Anantapur Traffic Police Station Sub Inspector Ramesh Reddy all the injured persons are receiving treatment at Government General Hospital, Anantapur.

"A total of 13 persons of Vadiyampeta village, who work as daily labourer, went for agriculture labour works in the morning. They were returning to their village after completion of work at 1.45 pm today. All of them were travelling in a seven-seater auto. The auto driver tried to overtake goods carrying van and turned the vehicle right side. At the same time, the driver saw a container vehicle coming from behind and turned the auto to left. In this confusion, the vehicle lost balance and turned turtle," Reddy told ANI. "People in the auto fell on the road. The container vehicle could not stop, it ran over the persons who fell on the road. Two persons died on the spot. One person died at the hospital. Seven more persons are injured and are admitted at Government General Hospital Anantapur," he added.

Reddy further said that the auto driver is absconding. "The container lorry also fled from the accident spot. The police have registered a case under Sections 337 and 304 A of IPC. The investigation is underway," he said. (ANI)

Also Read: 3 children found dead in tank in Andhra's Krishna district