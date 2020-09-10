Left Menu
Development News Edition

Germany, France to take in minors from destroyed Greek camp - Merkel

Germany and France want to take in children who were left without shelter after fires gutted an overcrowded migrant camp on the Greek island of Lesbos this week, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday. "Migration is not the problem of the countries where people are arriving," Merkel said.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 10-09-2020 22:38 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 22:23 IST
Germany, France to take in minors from destroyed Greek camp - Merkel
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Germany and France want to take in children who were left without shelter after fires gutted an overcrowded migrant camp on the Greek island of Lesbos this week, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday. "I asked the Greek prime minister how we could help. And his wish was that we take in minors who have been brought to the mainland," Merkel said during an event to mark the 30th anniversary of German reunification.

"We have established contact with France. Germany and France will take part (in this effort)," she added. The Moria camp on Lesbos, which hosts more than 12,000 people, was almost totally destroyed and Greek authorities said they were investigating whether Tuesday night's fires were started deliberately. nL8N2G65YE]

The destruction at Moria brought to the fore the issue of migration and asylum, which still divides EU members five years after the migrant crisis of 2015 that saw more than 1.1 million migrants seek protection in Germany. The European Commission is expected to present proposals for a common asylum policy by the end of the month.

Countries like Poland and Hungary are opposed to suggestions that responsibility for taking in new arrivals must be shared among EU states. Greece and Italy say they cannot deal with the new arrivals alone. "Migration is not the problem of the countries where people are arriving," Merkel said. "Neither is it a German problem. And it must become more of European responsibility."

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Mozambique denies accusations of abuses in insurgency-hit province

Mozambique on Thursday denied accusations by rights group Amnesty International that soldiers had committed atrocities, saying the acts were carried out by Islamist insurgents impersonating troops.Militants with links to Islamic State have ...

Naxal carrying Rs 1 lakh bounty surrenders in Chhattisgarh

A Naxal, carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head, surrendered before authorities along with an improvised explosive device IED in Chhattisgarhs Dantewada district on Thursday, a police official said. The rebel, Kosa Kawasi, who was activ...

Prisoners sought by Taliban on flight to Doha, peace talks this weekend

Six prisoners sought by the Taliban left Kabul on a flight to Doha on Thursday evening, two government sources told Reuters, as the insurgents confirmed they would start long-awaited peace talks on Saturday. The prisoners, who are accused o...

Brazilian expert on uncontacted Amazon tribes killed by arrow

A top expert on isolated Amazon tribes in Brazil was killed by an arrow that struck him in the chest as he approached an indigenous group, friends and a police witness said on Thursday. Rieli Franciscato, 56, had spent his career as an offi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020