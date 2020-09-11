Left Menu
Development News Edition

German farmers urge China to impose limited import curbs after swine fever find

Europe's biggest pork producer has major exports to other Asian countries, especially China which imported $1.2 billion worth of German pigmeat last year. DBV president Joachim Rukwied said pig farmers are concerned "that swine fever will mean the Asian market falls apart." "I hope that the Chinese market remains open," Rukwied said on German television channel ARD.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 11-09-2020 14:19 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 13:30 IST
German farmers urge China to impose limited import curbs after swine fever find
Representative image

The head of Germany's farming association DBV on Friday called on China to impose only limited import restrictions and not a national import ban on German pork after a case of African swine fever (ASF) was found in a wild boar in Germany.

South Korea, Germany's second largest pigmeat customer outside the European Union, imposed an import ban on German pork after ASF was discovered in a dead wild boar, not a farm animal, on Thursday. Europe's biggest pork producer has major exports to other Asian countries, especially China which imported $1.2 billion worth of German pigmeat last year.

DBV president Joachim Rukwied said pig farmers are concerned "that swine fever will mean the Asian market falls apart." "I hope that the Chinese market remains open," Rukwied said on German television channel ARD. "I hope that they will take a similar course of action as in the European Union with a regionalised answer, in which only meat from the affected region cannot be exported elsewhere in the EU."

Germany's domestic pork market is not enough for the country's large pig farming sector, he said. "We are greatly concerned, we fear market pressure."

Asia is important for sale of parts of pigs such as ears and tails which find no markets in Europe, he said. Germany's government is also pressing for regional import bans from individual areas hit by ASF and not blanket national bans.

ASF is not dangerous to humans but fatal to pigs. Some countries impose import bans from regions where it has been discovered, even in non-farm wild boars. The disease, which has hit the world's top pork producer China hard, originated in Africa before spreading to Europe and Asia. It has killed hundreds of million pigs, while reshaping global meat and feed markets.

Germany had feared a spread of the disease after cases were confirmed in wild boars in west Poland in past weeks.

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

ADB and ENGIE group partner to construct 200 MW solar power plant in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro official renders surface online; boasts 108MP triple camera

The official renders of Xiaomis upcoming flagship, the Mi 10T Pro have leaked online. The Chinese phone maker is expected to launch the Mi 10T Series likely comprising the Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro and Mi 10T Lite, later this month.A leaker who go...

Senior Police officer, 2 others killed in road accident

A senior officer of West Bengal Police and two others were killed when their car hit a stranded truck in Hooghly district on Friday. Police said Commanding Officer of 12th Battalion of State Armed Police, Debasree Chatterjee died after her ...

ECB policymakers highlight risk from strong euro, nuancing Lagarde message

European Central Bank policymakers warned on Friday against complacency over low inflation and highlighted risks from a strong euro, nuancing the banks benign message from a day earlier, which some argued denied difficult realities.Speaking...

COVID-19 recoveries in India surge to 35,42,663

Sixty per cent of the daily new COVID-19 recoveries in India are coming from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh, which also account for 57 per cent of the new cases, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020