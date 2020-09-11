Gangwar lauds efforts of Labour Bureau in creation of Shram Bureau Bhawan

Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Labour & Employment, Shri Santosh Kumar Gangwar inaugurated the newly constructed building of Labour Bureau i.e. Shram Bureau Bhawan in Chandigarh today marking the Centenary year of Labour Bureau.

Union Minister Shri Gangwar lauded the efforts of officials of Labour Bureau, for their steadfastness and the exemplary role which have finally culminated in the creation of 'Shram Bureau Bhawan'.

While lauding the efforts, Union Minister mentioned that data on all aspects of labour is crucial to serving as inputs in policymaking and this justifies the existence of an organization like Labour Bureau dedicated to labour statistics. With the ever-increasing importance of data in the times to come coupled with the fact that India is a labour abundant nation, a dedicated organization for labour statistics like the Bureau merits strengthening.

Labour Bureau has been mandated the task of collection of data on recently proposed four labour codes. Both Minister & Secretary (L&E) have assured to lend all possible support to Labour Bureau in future endeavours. A committee was set up in 1940 to recommend a statistical body for measuring the change in prices following the Second World War. Accordingly, the Directorate of Cost of Living was established in Shimla 1941 and in 1946 the directorate was rechristened as Labour Bureau.

The Bureau is highly acclaimed at national and international level for its price indices, administrative statistics and labour related surveys data. Labour Bureau brings out CPI-IW index on a monthly basis which is used for regulation of Dearness Allowance and wages of millions of workers and employees belonging to Central and State Governments in the Country. On this occasion Shri Anoop Dhanak, Labour Minister, Haryana, Shri Balbir Singh Sidhu, Minister for Labour, Health and Family Welfare, Punjab, Shri Heeralal Samariya, Secretary L&E and Shri DPS Negi, Senior Labour & Employment Advisor and Director General, Labour Bureau were also present.

