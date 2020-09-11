Left Menu
NCB seizes psychotropic tablets, cough syrups in huge quantities in Rajasthan, 5 held

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has seized huge quantities of psychotropic tablets and cough syrups in two different operations in Jodhpur and Sri Ganganagar, said KPS Malhotra, Deputy Director/Operations, NCB.

Visual of the arrested accused. . Image Credit: ANI

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has seized huge quantities of psychotropic tablets and cough syrups in two different operations in Jodhpur and Sri Ganganagar, said KPS Malhotra, Deputy Director/Operations, NCB. The operation was launched after NCB received a specific intelligence input regarding trafficking of a large quantity of Alprazolam, Tramadol, and codeine-based syrups from Jodhpur to Punjab.

In the first operation, the NCB's Jodhpur Zonal Unit succeeded in intercepting a car near Pal Sangariya bypass in Jodhpur and recovered 6,02,300 tablets/capsules of Tramadol and 314.62 Kgs in weight and 338 bottles of Codeine based Cough Syrups and 33.8 Kgs in weight, a Narcotic drug, under NDPS Act, 1985. Four people - Mohit Kumar, Someshwar Singh, Sandeep Kumar and Hanuman Bishnoi have been arrested.

In another operation, the Ajmer Sub Zonal Unit of NCB succeeded in intercepting a truck at bypass gurudwara, Suratgarh-Abohar Highway, in Sriganganagar (Raj.) with the help of BSF and recovered 55,200 tablets IP 0.5gm of Alprazolam and 08 Kgs in weight and 50,000 tables 100 Mg of Tramadol, and 20.4 Kgs in weight a Narcotic drug, under NDPS Act, 1985. A man named Arjunram has been apprehended in this connection.

According to the NCB release, the preliminary investigation revealed that the Alpraozlam and Tramadol Tablets were sourced from the area of Phalodi and was destined to Abohar, Fazilka in Punjab. "All efforts are going on to arrest supplier and receiver to unearth the roots & linkages of this trafficking network and bust it subsequently. Various inputs indicate that Jodhpur, Ganganagar & Hanumangarh and surrounding districts of Rajasthan have remained as major hubs for the diversion of psychotropic tablets," NCB said. (ANI)

