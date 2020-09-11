President appoints 4 additional judges at Allahabad HC

Sanjay Kumar Pachori, Subhash Chandra Sharma, Subhash Chand and Saroj Yadav have been appointed as additional judges of the Allahabad High Court by President Ram Nath Kovind, according to the Ministry of Law and Justice.

All judicial and administrative sections of Allahabad High Court shall not function on September 14-15 in the view of COVID-19. (ANI)