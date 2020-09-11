President appoints 4 additional judges at Allahabad HC
Sanjay Kumar Pachori, Subhash Chandra Sharma, Subhash Chand and Saroj Yadav appointed as additional judges of the Allahabad High Court by President Ram Nath Kovind, according to the Ministry of Law and Justice.ANI | Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 11-09-2020 22:07 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 22:07 IST
All judicial and administrative sections of Allahabad High Court shall not function on September 14-15 in the view of COVID-19. (ANI)
