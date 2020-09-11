Left Menu
No Sunday curfew on Sept 13 to facilitate free movement of students for NEET exam

To facilitate the free movement of students appearing for NEET exam, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday announced that there will be no curfew in the state on September 13. However, non-essential shops will remain closed.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 11-09-2020 22:52 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 22:52 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

To facilitate the free movement of students appearing for NEET exam, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday announced that there will be no curfew in the state on September 13. However, non-essential shops will remain closed. "Though the state government has imposed Sunday curfew in all urban cities/towns, an exemption would be made this Sunday with free movement to be allowed," Singh was quoted as saying in an official release.

Students will have no problem reaching their examination centres, said the Chief Minister, in response to the concern expressed by an Abohar resident on the issue during the 'Ask Captain Live' session on Facebook. Meanwhile, on a question from a Patiala resident about a pending proposal for setting up a Polytechnic College in his village Ghagga, the Chief Minister said he had already given the approval to establish an Industrial Training Institute (ITI) at Ghagga, as part of a proposal to set up 19 ITIs across the state.

He said he will direct the local government department to also stamp its approval on the Ghagga ITI at the earliest. On a Malout resident's request seeking intervention with regard to Maharaja Ranjit Singh College, whose management was reportedly taken over by "Akali goons" during their regime, the Chief Minister said he will ask the DC to inquire into the matter and submit a report at the earliest. (ANI)

