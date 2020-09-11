Left Menu
'My NEP' campaign launched in Karnataka by Dy CM

The 'My NEP,' a competition organised by Vidya Bharti in relation to the new National Education Policy, was launched on Friday by Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka and minister of Higher education Dr Ashwathnarayan CN and Minister of Primary and Secondary Education and Sakala S Suresh Kumar on Friday.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 11-09-2020 23:52 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 23:52 IST
Deputy Chief Minister of Karnatak Dr Ashwathnarayan CN at the event with other dignitaries. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The 'My NEP,' a competition organised by Vidya Bharti in relation to the new National Education Policy, was launched on Friday by Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka and minister of Higher education Dr Ashwathnarayan CN and Minister of Primary and Secondary Education and Sakala S Suresh Kumar on Friday. Speaking to ANI, Ashwathnarayan CN called the new NEP a big game-changer which would address a lot of problems faced by the youth.

"People have been expecting a new NEP for a while. A new NEP is coming after about 34 years. This is going to be a huge game-changer that will address the challenges faced by the youth, society, teachers and the education system. The state is steadily working in the direction of the implementation of the NEP," the Deputy CM said. He added, "We would like to be the first state to give a template or implementation framework which can be replicated by other states. We are willing to make all the required administrative and legislative changes and political commitments. At the same time, we are trying to create awareness among people."

The guest of honour at the event included Prof MK Shridhar, MS Kiran Mazumdar, Dr Venugopal KR, and Mohan Magnani. (ANI)

