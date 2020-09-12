Two arrested in Jodhpur drug bust sent to judicial custody, two to NCB custody

Two persons, who were arrested in connection with a drug bust, have been sent to the custody of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for two days while two others were sent to judicial custody by a Jodhpur court. The NCB has seized huge quantities of psychotropic tablets and cough syrups from Jodhpur and arrested four persons in the matter, KPS Malhotra, Deputy Director (Operations), NCB had said on Friday.

According to the NCB, the four accused have been identified as Mohit Kumar, Someshwar Singh, Sandeep Kumar and Hanuman Bishnoi. "While accused Mohit Kumar and Sandeep Kumar have been sent to judicial custody by the court, accused Someshwar Singh and Hanuman Bishnoi have been sent to the custody of the NCB for two days. They will be produced before the court after two days," lawyer Kishan Singh Nahar said.

The NCB said the operation was launched after it received a specific intelligence input regarding trafficking of a large quantity of Alprazolam, Tramadol, and codeine-based syrups from Jodhpur to Punjab. The NCB's Jodhpur Zonal Unit succeeded in intercepting a car near Pal Sangariya bypass in Jodhpur and recovered 6,02,300 tablets/capsules of Tramadol and 314.62 Kgs in weight and 338 bottles of Codeine based Cough Syrups and 33.8 Kgs in weight, a Narcotic drug, under NDPS Act, 1985.

According to the NCB release, the preliminary investigation revealed that the Alpraozlam and Tramadol Tablets were sourced from the area of Phalodi and were destined for Abohar, Fazilka in Punjab. "All efforts are going on to arrest supplier and receiver to unearth the roots and linkages of this trafficking network and bust it subsequently. Various inputs indicate that Jodhpur, Ganganagar and Hanumangarh and surrounding districts of Rajasthan have remained as major hubs for the diversion of psychotropic tablets," the NCB had said in a statement. (ANI)