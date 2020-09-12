Standardised testing unfit to decide future of students: DMK MLA Palanivel Thiaga Rajan

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MLA Palanivel Thiaga Rajan on Saturday said that the standardised testing is "unfit" to decide the future of students and added that such tests have been "discredited" all across the globe. "Standardised testing is already discredited all over the world. I have taken many such tests in my life like GRE and GMAT. All are bad tests. Any single test on any one day is unfit to decide a student's future. Such tests are inherently biased in a way," he said while speaking to ANI.

The statement from the DMK leader comes just a day ahead of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) [NEET] exam. Last month, the Supreme Court refused to entertain a fresh batch of petitions seeking directions to postpone the NEET 2020 examination. A fresh batch of petitions had been filed before the top court seeking to postpone the examination scheduled in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Thereafter, a review petition was filed by ministers from six opposition-ruled states against its order, which was also dismissed by the apex court. (ANI)