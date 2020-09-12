Left Menu
Odisha's COVID-19 count stands at 1,46,894

Odisha on reported 3,777 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall state count of positive coronavirus cases in the state to 1,46,894, said the Department of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 12-09-2020 15:51 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 15:51 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Odisha on reported 3,777 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall state count of positive coronavirus cases in the state to 1,46,894, said the Department of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. Out of the total cases, there are 34,163 active cases in the state while there are 1,12,062 patients have been cured/recovered.

A total of 612 persons have succumbed to the pathogen in the state so far. The bulletin further stated that 53 patients have died due to other reasons apart from COVID-19. With 97,570 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in India -- the highest spike in new cases in the last 24 hours -- the national coronavirus cases tally has gone beyond the 46 lakh mark, the central government said on Saturday.

The current death toll due to coronavirus in the country rose to 77,472 after 1,201 deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

