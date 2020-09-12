Left Menu
Pregnant woman dies, five others injured after car falls into gorge in Udhampur

A pregnant woman died and five others got injured after a vehicle fell into a deep gorge in Chenani area of Udhampur district on Saturday.

ANI | Udhampur (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 12-09-2020 17:02 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 17:02 IST
Photo of the vehicle that fell into a gorge in Chenani area of Udhampur district on Saturday.. Image Credit: ANI

According to the officials, the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.

More information is awaited in the matter. (ANI)

