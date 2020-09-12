Pregnant woman dies, five others injured after car falls into gorge in Udhampur
A pregnant woman died and five others got injured after a vehicle fell into a deep gorge in Chenani area of Udhampur district on Saturday.
According to the officials, the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.
More information is awaited in the matter. (ANI)