Left Menu
Development News Edition

Right of same-sex marriage should be recognized under Hindu Marriage Act: PIL in Delhi HC

Despite the Supreme Court decriminalising homosexuality in the country, same-sex marriage is still not being allowed under the provisions of the Hindu Marriage Act, said a public interest litigation (PIL) filed in the Delhi High Court.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2020 17:27 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 17:27 IST
Right of same-sex marriage should be recognized under Hindu Marriage Act: PIL in Delhi HC
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

By Amiya Kumar Kushwaha Despite the Supreme Court decriminalising homosexuality in the country, same-sex marriage is still not being allowed under the provisions of the Hindu Marriage Act, said a public interest litigation (PIL) filed in the Delhi High Court.

The public suit filed earlier this week urged to issue a declaration to the effect that since Section 5 of the Hindu Marriage Act of 1956 does not distinguish between homosexual and heterosexual couples, the right of same-sex couples to marry should be recognized under the said Act. The PIL, filed by advocates Raghav Awasthi and Mukesh Sharma, said that the petitioners have filed the petition for enforcement of fundamental rights granted under the Constitution of India.

The petition said that as of now, the law sees the members of the LGBT community as individuals only and not as couples. It said that the LGBT community members are forced to suppress their feelings of getting married to the person of their own choice. The plea raised the issue that denying the LGBT community the option to marry is absolutely discriminatory and treats them a second class citizens. Homosexual couples should have access to the same benefits enjoyed by the Heterosexual married couples, the petition said.

It said that there is nothing in the Hindu Marriage Act, 1956 that mandates that marriage should take place only between a Hindu man and a Hindu woman and added that Section 5 of the Act clearly lays down that marriage can be performed between 'any two Hindus'. "That it is further submitted that despite the fact that there is absolutely no statutory bar under the Hindu Marriage Act of 1955 and the Special Marriage Act of 1956 against gay marriage, the same are not being registered throughout the country and also in Delhi," the plea said.

"As a result of the same, there are many benefits that would otherwise be available to heterosexual married couples that are not available to them," it added. The plea said that the petition has been filed for the benefit of homosexual and transgender persons, which it claimed constitute around five to ten percent of the country's population.

The prohibition of the marriage of LGBT people on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity is absolute discrimination towards them and is also violative of the Right to Equality as granted by the Constitution of India, the plea said. It said that now a well-admitted fact that the Right to Marry is a part of the Right to Life under Article 21 of The Constitution of India.

"That Right to Marry is also stated under Human Rights Charter within the meaning of the right to start a family. The Right to Marry is a universal right and it is available to everyone irrespective of their sexual orientation and gender identity," the plea said. (ANI)

TRENDING

CBI arrests Assistant Director of BCAS for accepting bribe

JK Tyre ties up with Amazon India for doorstep deliveries

World Bank approves $130m to improve Uganda roads in refugee hosting districts

Nigeria Government is against reopening of schools, says Education Minister Nwajiuba

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Sonia, Manmohan condole Agnivesh's demise, laud role in promoting interfaith harmony

Congress president Sonia Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh on Saturday condoled the demise of social activist Swami Agnivesh and hailed his contribution to inter-religious harmony in the country. Agnivesh, who was suffering fr...

Bangladesh team need to quarantine for one week in Sri Lanka, says BCB

Bangladesh Cricket Board BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury on Saturday said that Bangladesh team will be quarantined for a week on reaching Sri Lanka for the three-match Test series. In our last communication with them, SLC told us that we have ...

France: Yellow vest protests relaunched after virus hiatus

Activists relaunched Frances yellow vest movement Saturday after the disruptive demonstrations against Emmanuel Macrons presidency and perceived elitism tapered off during the coronavirus pandemic. Paris police said that more than 120 peopl...

Manoj Bajpayee starts dubbing for 'The Family Man' season two

Actor Manoj Bajpayee on Saturday said he has started dubbing for the much-awaited second season of his critically-acclaimed web series The Family Man. The 51-year-old actor, who plays the lead role of intelligence officer Srikant in the A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020