First consignment of Padmar Hilsa to hit city markets early next week

Bangladeshi government had given special permission to nine exporters to export 1,450 tonne of hilsa this festive season ahead of the Durga Puja. Bangladesh had banned the export of hilsa in 2012. "The first consignment of 5-6 trucks will enter Monday or Tuesday each carrying a load of 6 tonne.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 12-09-2020 19:40 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 19:40 IST
Fish loving Bengalis will get Bangladeshi hilsa soon as the first consignment of Padmar ilish is likely to enter the state through the Petrapole- Benapole border early next week, an official of fish importers association said. Bangladeshi government had given special permission to nine exporters to export 1,450 tonne of hilsa this festive season ahead of the Durga Puja.

Bangladesh had banned the export of hilsa in 2012. "The first consignment of 5-6 trucks will enter Monday or Tuesday each carrying a load of 6 tonne. The size of fish will vary between 700-1200 gm and price will vary from Rs 800 -1200 per kg in the wholesale market," Fish Importers Association, secretary Syed Maqsood Anwar said.

Importers said the import of 1,450 tonne hilsa will have to be completed by October 10..

