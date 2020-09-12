Kerala reports 2,885 new COVID-19 cases, active count reaches 28,802

As many as 2,885 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported on Saturday, taking the state's active tally of coronavirus cases to 28,802. 75,848 patients have recovered in the state so far.

"Kerala reports 2,885 new COVID-19 positive cases today. Active cases now at 28,802, while 75,848 patients have recovered so far," said the Kerala Government. India's coronavirus tally now stands at 46,59,985, including 9,58,316 active cases, 36,24,197 recoveries and 77,472 deaths. (ANI)