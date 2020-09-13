With 2,132 new COVID-19 cases, Assam's tally reaches 1,40,471

Assam has reported 2,132 new COVID-19 cases (out of 31,253 tests) in the last 24 hours, taking total cases to 1,40,471, said State Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday.

The total number of cases include 1,08,329 recoveries, 453 deaths and 31,686 active cases, according to the State Health Minister.

With the highest spike of 97,570 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the last 24 hours, India's coronavirus tally has gone beyond the 46-lakh mark, the central government said on Saturday. (ANI)