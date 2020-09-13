Left Menu
Development News Edition

12-year-old boy adopts Royal Bengal Tiger at Hyderabad's Nehru Zoological Park on his birthday

A 12-year-old boy, who is a student of Class 7, has adopted a Royal Bengal Tiger named "Sankalp" in Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad, Telangana on his birthday, said Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 13-09-2020 02:09 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 02:05 IST
12-year-old boy adopts Royal Bengal Tiger at Hyderabad's Nehru Zoological Park on his birthday
A 12-year-old boy who is a student of Class 7, has adopted a Royal Bengal Tiger named "Sankalp" in Nehru Zoological Park (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A 12-year-old boy, who is a student of Class 7, has adopted a Royal Bengal Tiger named "Sankalp" in Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad, Telangana on his birthday, said Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad. He handed over a cheque of Rs 25,000 to a zoo official for the adoption of the tiger for three months.

According to an official release, Chinmay Siddharth Shah, aged 12 years decided to spend his birthday budget to adopt a Royal Bengal Tiger. Chinmay along with his father Siddharth Kantilal Shah visited the office of the curator and handed over the cheque to A Nagamani, Deputy Curator Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad. On the same day, Havisha Jain and Vihaan Atul Shah adopted nocturnal animals, and small birds were adopted by sisters Preksha, Priyal, Dhwani and Bhakti Nagda and handed over a cheque of Rs.5,000 each.

A Nagamani thanked the children for showing a great gesture, love and affection towards the conservation of wildlife by adopting the tiger and birds in the zoo park. She also appealed the citizens to come forward in more number and adopt animals at the Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad. (ANI)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India launch: The wait continues...

Entertainment News Roundup: Daddy Yankee, Universal Music in global music, film, TV partnership; K-pop group BTS revels in a milestone but misses celebrating with fans and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,630 to 258,480; Big Pharma wages stealth war on drug price watchdog and more

Researchers study what makes memories so detailed and enduring

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil reports 814 coronavirus deaths on Saturday

Brazil registered 814 coronavirus deaths over the last 24 hours and 33,523 additional cases, the nations health ministry said on Saturday evening. The South American country has now reported 131,210 total deaths and 4,315,687 confirmed case...

Tropical Storm Paulette takes aim at Bermuda, gaining strength

Churning in the Atlantic Ocean, Tropical Storm Paulette is expected to become a hurricane on Saturday night as it approaches Bermuda, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center NHC. Paulette is located about 460 miles 740 km southeast ...

Peru president's allies fight impeachment, accuse opponent of seeking military support

Allies of Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra pledged on Saturday to fight any attempt by Congress to impeach him and accused a congressional official of trying to involve the military in the effort as political tensions spiked in the Andean...

Trump nominee elected to head Latin American development bank

U.S. President Donald Trumps nominee on Saturday won election as president of the Inter-American Development Bank, the regions main economic development lender, making him the first U.S. citizen to lead the institution in its 61-year histor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020