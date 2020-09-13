Left Menu
Development News Edition

Libya's Haftar committed to ending oil blockade, U.S. says

Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar has committed to ending a months-long blockade of oil facilities, the U.S. embassy in the country said in a statement on Saturday, but it was unclear if oil fields and ports would reopen. The statement said the eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA) had conveyed "the personal commitment of General Haftar to allow the full reopening of the energy sector no later than Sept.

Reuters | Updated: 13-09-2020 02:11 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 02:06 IST
Libya's Haftar committed to ending oil blockade, U.S. says
Haftar's LNA and its backers imposed the blockade in January, reducing Libya's oil output from more than one million barrels per day (bpd) to less than 100,000 bpd, and further deepening Libya's economic collapse. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar has committed to ending a months-long blockade of oil facilities, the U.S. embassy in the country said in a statement on Saturday, but it was unclear if oil fields and ports would reopen.

The statement said the eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA) had conveyed "the personal commitment of General Haftar to allow the full reopening of the energy sector no later than Sept. 12". It comes after the United States led efforts to end the oil shutdown amid a wider diplomatic push to cement a ceasefire and a political agreement between rival factions based in eastern Libya and in the capital Tripoli, in the west.

Haftar's LNA and its backers imposed the blockade in January, reducing Libya's oil output from more than one million barrels per day (bpd) to less than 100,000 bpd, and further deepening Libya's economic collapse. The U.S. embassy said that "in recent discussions with a broad range of Libyan leaders" it had backed "a financial model that would constitute a credible guarantee that oil and gas revenues would be managed transparently".

"The Embassy welcomes what appears to be a Libyan consensus that it is time to reopen the energy sector," it said. A source close to Haftar said the veteran commander "was able to achieve, for the first time in the history of Libya, the condition of the fair distribution of (oil) revenues". An official announcement would be made soon, he said.

Engineers at two oilfields and one port said they remained closed. The state-run National Oil Corporation (NOC), based in Tripoli, and an LNA spokesman, had no immediate comment. Recent ceasefire calls by the prime minister of the internationally recognised government in Tripoli and the head of a rival parliament in the east included a proposal for oil revenues to be frozen in a special account pending a political deal, as a way of ending the stand-off.

Although authorities in eastern Libya have allowed some stored oil products to be exported in order to ease a power generation crisis in eastern Libya, they have stopped short of lifting the blockade.

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India launch: The wait continues...

Entertainment News Roundup: Daddy Yankee, Universal Music in global music, film, TV partnership; K-pop group BTS revels in a milestone but misses celebrating with fans and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,630 to 258,480; Big Pharma wages stealth war on drug price watchdog and more

Researchers study what makes memories so detailed and enduring

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil reports 814 coronavirus deaths on Saturday

Brazil registered 814 coronavirus deaths over the last 24 hours and 33,523 additional cases, the nations health ministry said on Saturday evening. The South American country has now reported 131,210 total deaths and 4,315,687 confirmed case...

Tropical Storm Paulette takes aim at Bermuda, gaining strength

Churning in the Atlantic Ocean, Tropical Storm Paulette is expected to become a hurricane on Saturday night as it approaches Bermuda, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center NHC. Paulette is located about 460 miles 740 km southeast ...

Peru president's allies fight impeachment, accuse opponent of seeking military support

Allies of Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra pledged on Saturday to fight any attempt by Congress to impeach him and accused a congressional official of trying to involve the military in the effort as political tensions spiked in the Andean...

Trump nominee elected to head Latin American development bank

U.S. President Donald Trumps nominee on Saturday won election as president of the Inter-American Development Bank, the regions main economic development lender, making him the first U.S. citizen to lead the institution in its 61-year histor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020