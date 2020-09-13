Left Menu
Haryana farmers protest against three agriculture ordinances

Farmers took out a protest rally over the introduction of three ordinances in the agriculture sector, in Haryana's Kurukshetra on Saturday.

ANI | Kurukshetra (Haryana) | Updated: 13-09-2020 05:19 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 05:19 IST
Haryana farmers protest against three agriculture ordinances
Farmers took out a protest rally over the introduction of three ordinances in the agriculture sector in Kurukshetra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Farmers took out a protest rally over the introduction of three ordinances in the agriculture sector, in Haryana's Kurukshetra on Saturday. "These ordinances will create a system under which mandis will collapse and MSP scheme will be repealed," said Bharatiya Kisan Union state chief Gurnam Singh.

"We were lathi-charged earlier and it is condemnable. The government should not have stopped the rally. Even political leaders are conducting rallies amid COVID-19 crisis. Police had resorted to lathi-charge leaving several people injured. Cases have been registered against farmers at various places," he added. Earlier on September 10, farmers blocked National Highway 44 near Kurukshetra to lodge a protest against the three recent agriculture ordinances passed by the Union Cabinet.

Speaking to media, Kurukshetra Superintendent of Police (SP) Astha Modi said, Legal action will be taken against those who have violated law and order and Disaster Management Act. "Police are alert and we have tried hard that without using force the farmers agree and move away," she said. (ANI)

