Very heavy to extremely heavy rain in East, West Godavari district in last 24 hours: CWC

The Central Water Commission (CWC) on Sunday said that very heavy to extremely heavy rain occurred in East and West Godavari District in Andhra Pradesh for the last 24 hours. According to the CWC, Kurnool District has also received very heavy rainfall in Andhra Pradesh during the last 24 hours.

"In the last 24 hours ending 0830 hours on September 13, 2020, very Heavy to Extremely heavy rain has occurred in East and West Godavari District and very heavy rainfall in Kurnool District in Andhra Pradesh," CWC said in a tweet. "Total of 146 stations have recorded more than heavy rainfall," it added. (ANI)