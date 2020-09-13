Himachal Pradesh Governor, Chief Minister condole demise of Swami Agnivesh

Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatraya and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur condoled the demise of social activist Swami Agnivesh. In an official release on Sunday, the Governor said that Swami Agnivesh was a social reformer who struggled against issues like bonded labour and female infanticide.

The Chief Minister said that Swami Agnivesh was a towering leader who fought for social justice. "He stood with the oppressed sections demanding equality and justice," he added. The social activist was associated with Arya Samaj and had led a campaign against bonded labour.

Swami Agnivesh passed away on Friday at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences in Delhi. He was suffering from liver cirrhosis and was critically ill. (ANI)