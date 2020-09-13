Left Menu
Surat-based textile businessman launches Kangana Ranaut print saree

In order to express his support to actor Kangana Ranaut, a Surat-based textile businessman has manufactured a 'Manikarnika' styled saree with the actor's portrait imprinted on it.

Surat-based textile businessman makes 'Manikarnika' style print saree to support Kangnana. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

In order to express his support to actor Kangana Ranaut, a Surat-based textile businessman has manufactured a 'Manikarnika' styled saree with the actor's portrait imprinted on it. Rajat Dawar who owns shops in the Universal textile market in Gujarat's Surat has come up with this saree and said that what happened with the actor is something that cannot be accepted.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "She wanted to raise her voice to support something but her voice was suppressed and her office was demolished. So we wanted to support her and came up with this idea to manufacture the saree with 'I support Kangana' written on it." He further said, "We launched this saree yesterday and have already received multiple orders. The price range starts from Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000 depending upon the fabric on which it has been made."

On being asked about the permission to imprint Kangana's portrait on the fabric, Rajat added, "We have not made this saree to promote our brand in any way, but only with the motive to support her in her fight." Ranaut has been involved in a bitter war of words with Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut after her remarks that she feels unsafe in Mumbai and has no trust in the Mumbai Police after the death of the actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Besides this, Kangana's office in Pali Hill, Bandra was partially demolished on Wednesday by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Moreover, the actor allegedly received threats following which she was provided Y plus security. On September 9, she arrived in Mumbai amid tight security. (ANI)

