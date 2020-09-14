Left Menu
COVID-19 pandemic, Amphan cyclone, fall in tourism hit small businesses in East Midnapore

ANI | East Midnapore (West Bengal) | Updated: 14-09-2020 06:17 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 06:17 IST
A shop at East Midnapore's coastal area (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Small business owners including restaurant owners and coconut sellers of the coastal areas here are bearing the brunt of COVID-19 crisis as their businesses have been affected badly amid the pandemic that has also hit tourism. Another reason behind the bad state of small businesses here is Amphan Super Cyclone which occurred on May 20, 2020, and caused widespread damage in West Bengal specifically in the Sundarbans area.

"For the last 10 years I have been into this business but due to Amphan and now COVID-19 crisis, we have lost everything. Tourists are not visiting here so we are now doing part-time labour work," said SK German, coconut seller. Another businessman, Sambhu Mondal said, "We are somehow trying to manage our family expenses. Even my house was damaged due to the cyclone but the government did not give any compensation. Now, no tourists are visiting here thus we are unable to sell anything." (ANI)

