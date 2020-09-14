Left Menu
President Kovind, VP Naidu extend greetings on 'Hindi Diwas'

President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday extended greetings on the occasion of "Hindi Diwas".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2020 13:58 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 13:58 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu (File Photos). Image Credit: ANI

President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday extended greetings on the occasion of "Hindi Diwas" . The President said that the language has brought people from different fields together. While Naidu interacted with teachers and students via video conference on the occasion.

"Best wishes on the occasion of Hindi Diwas! The Hindi language adopted by crores of people in the world, from freedom struggle to science and entertainment, has brought people together in love," the President tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi). "The official language Hindi, along with other Indian languages, has become a medium to fulfill the dream of the people who made Constitution," he added.

Reiterating the first President's word, Naidu tweeted, "Dr Rajendra Prasad had said that for the first time the whole country has accepted a Rajbhasha for itself. Those with a language other than Hindi have also voluntarily accepted it as the official language to build the nation." "I believe that there should be no opposition to any language, nor should it be imposed. Every language is worshipable. Pure like our rites, holy like our beliefs," it read (translated from Hindi).

The Hindi language was first adopted by the Constituent Assembly of India as the official language of the Republic of India on September 14, 1949. The decision of using Hindi as an official language of India was legalised by the Constitution of India on January 26, 1950.

Hindi is spoken as a native language by 258 million people and is recognised as the fourth most spoken language in the world. (ANI)

