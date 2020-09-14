Delhi Metro completes over 3 lakh journeys on September 13

The Delhi Metro witnessed 3,07,248 journeys on September 13. "On September 13, 2020, Delhi Metro saw 3,07,248 journeys," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a tweet on Monday.

The Delhi Metro, which had suspended its services in March due to the COVID-19 outbreak, reopened in a staggered manner on September 7, putting into place a series of measures such as closed token counters, limited entry and exit points, thermal scanners and sanitisers among others to enable commuters to adhere to COVID-19 protection protocols. The first metro line to open was the Yellow Line, followed by Blue Line, Green Line, Red Line, Magenta Line, Grey Line and the Airport Express Line, spanning from September 7 to 12.

Normal operations resumed from September 12 and passengers can avail the services from 6 am to 11 pm. The Delhi Metro network measures nearly 350 kilometres and has 253 stations in Delhi-NCR. (ANI)