New terminal building at Leh airport to handle 20 lakh passengers annually

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) is constructing a new multi-level terminal building at Kushok Bakula Rimpochee Airport in Leh, which would enable them to handle around 20 lakh passengers annually. The new multi-level terminal is expected to span across approximately 19,000 square metre area along with fixed link bridges and a utility building of around 3,340 square metre area.

Under the Union Ministry of Aviation, the new terminal building, situated at 3,256 m (10,682 ft) above mean sea level and equipped with modern facilities, will cost Rs 480 crores. Speaking to ANI, Sonam Nurboo, the airport director, said, "We handle around nine lakh passengers per annum, once this building is functional we will be able to handle around 20 lakh passengers annually."

Nurboo informed that Kushok Bakula Rimpochee Airport was constructed back in 1985, and the airport could handle only a limited number of flights. "The construction of this new building will allow us to handle five to six flights at a time. The multi-level terminal includes three aerobridges and will provide the parking space for 200-250 cars," he added.

The construction of the building began in February 2019 and was scheduled for completion in September 2021, however, was halted due to the novel coronavirus. Nurboo is hoping that the construction of this new multi-level terminal will boost the economy and tourism in the Union Territory. (ANI)