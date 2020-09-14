Left Menu
TN Board students face problems as NEET is based on CBSE syllabus: TR Baalu

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP TR Baalu on Monday raised the issue in Lok Sabha that students that pass through the Tamil Nadu Board face problems in National Eligibility cum Entrance Test examination (NEET) as the exam is conducted based on CBSE syllabus.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2020 16:12 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 16:12 IST
DMK MP TR Baalu while adressing his concerns in Lok Sabha. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP TR Baalu on Monday raised the issue in Lok Sabha that students that pass through the Tamil Nadu Board face problems in National Eligibility cum Entrance Test examination (NEET) as the exam is conducted based on CBSE syllabus. Baalu said that aspiring doctors die by suicide as they feel helpless due to lack of knowledge about the CBSE syllabus.

While speaking in the Lok Sabha, the DMK leader said, "Within a month after plus 2 results, they have to enter into NEET exam and they are clueless. Without knowing any subject matter of CBSE syllabus, they are helpless and commit suicide. Future doctors of India have committed suicide." "I'd like to draw the attention of this House and the government to the plight of 12 students who had committed suicide - all from the rural background - because of NEET exam. They had passed plus 2 through the State Board and NEET is conducted on CBSE syllabus," he added.

Earlier today, ahead of the commencement of the monsoon session of Parliament, DMK staged a protest against NEET 2020 in the Parliament premises. DMK MPs TR Balu, Tiruchi Siva and Kanimozhi, among others were part of the protest. (ANI)

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

