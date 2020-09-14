Centre releases over Rs 35 crores to Odisha for tiger, elephant conservation

The Government of India (GoI) has released over Rs 35 crores to Odisha between 2019-21 under centrally sponsored schemes for tiger and elephant conservation, said Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan here on Monday. Pradhan said Odisha, which is rich in biodiversity, has witnessed a direct impact of these conservation efforts.

"Over Rs 35 crore has been released to Odisha by GoI between 2019-21 under centrally sponsored schemes for tiger and elephant conservation. Modi govt's consistent efforts are ensuring that #tigers continue to roar in the jungle," informed Pradhan. He further said efforts have been made by the central government to address the threat of poaching of both tigers and elephants in India.

"Odisha, one of the most richly endowed state in biodiversity has witnessed a direct impact of these conservation efforts. #ProjectTiger and #ProjectElephant are addressing the threat of poaching and helping these majestic species thrive in their natural habitat," he added. Pradhan further hailed the efforts taken for environment protection and wildlife conservation under the leadership of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Prakash Javdekar.

"Consistent efforts towards environmental sustainability and conservation of wildlife under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi and stewardship of Prakash Javdekar has become a trailblazer for the revival of endangered animal species, like tigers and elephants in India," he said. (ANI)