Inbound passengers to Uttarakhand testing negative for COVID-19 can opt for test at border check post

All those who are inbound to Uttarakhand, who are given exemption from institutional and home quarantine by submitting their COVID-19 test result from an ICMR authorized lab, not earlier than 96 hours from time of travel can opt for taking test at a border check post on payment, the State Chief Secretary said. "All the inbound persons to Uttarakhand, who are given exemption from institutional and home quarantine by submitting/uploading the RT- PCR/ TrueNAT/ CBNAAT test, from ICMR authorized lab, not earlier than 96 hours from the time of travel, reflecting COVID-19 negative report in the smart city registration portal, shall be given an option of taking up COVID test on payment basis at the testing facility arranged by the district administration at the border check post, if they have reached the check post without undergoing RT- PCR/ TrueNAT/ CBNAAT test and report," said the state Chief secretary Om Prakash in a statement.

"If such inbound people found positive in the test, it shall be the responsibility of the concerned District Authorities, in coordination with the Health authorities, to follow protocols as laid down by MoHFW and State Government," he added. However, if the inbound persons are tested negative, they must adhere to norms such as following social distancing, wearing a mask. " If he/she, later on, develop symptoms then they shall immediately contact the Health and district administration and shall report to the nearest government medical facilities," the statement said further.

As per the latest update by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Uttarakhand has 9781 active cases and 402 deaths. (ANI)