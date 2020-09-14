Left Menu
Development News Edition

China indulging in hybrid warfare, India should join hands with other countries to counter its activities: Sudhir Chaudhary

Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary on Monday said that China is trying to involve the whole world in hybrid warfare and India should form a coalition with other countries to oppose and counter such activities.

ANI | Noida (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 14-09-2020 20:57 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 20:57 IST
China indulging in hybrid warfare, India should join hands with other countries to counter its activities: Sudhir Chaudhary
Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary speaking to ANI in Noida on Monday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary on Monday said that China is trying to involve the whole world in hybrid warfare and India should form a coalition with other countries to oppose and counter such activities. "I read a report in the newspaper in which I saw my name in regard to snooping being done by China. It is not surprising as China is involved in these activities. They steal data from people. It is on expected lines as one cannot expect fair play from China," Chaudhary told ANI.

He said China "is trying to involve the whole world in hybrid warfare" which includes bio-warfare, cyber warfare apart from military warfare. "I also came to know that apart from India, China is engaged in these activities in other countries as well. India should form a coalition with other nations and on the world forums this matter should be taken up with China," he said.

" One might recall that when the COVID-19 crisis started, there were accusations that this virus was created in a laboratory in China. It is engaging in stealing data on the cyber front. Militarily, it is challenging us on our frontiers. The major point is are we ready to acknowledge in India that China is engaging in hybrid warfare. Is our government prepared to deal with these challenges from China?" he asked. The Zee News Editor-in-Chief said that he is concerned as an individual at these developments but he is not surprised as a journalist as he has been doing coverage on the anti-China front.

"As a journalist, I am not surprised by this development. But as a citizen and an individual, I am definitely concerned. I have been doing coverage on the anti-China front. I'm disturbed and have asked my near and dear ones to be careful," he said. "We have to understand that China is attacking our social and professional ecosystem. The entire world has to unite against China as it is imperative to stop these activities," he added.

A Chinese virologist has claimed in a stunning revelation that coronavirus was created in a government-controlled laboratory in Wuhan, the original epicentre of the outbreak and offered scientific evidence to back her claims. In an exclusive conversation with 'Loose Women', a British talk show, scientist Dr Li-Meng Yan said she was assigned to investigate "new pneumonia" in Wuhan and she discovered a cover-up operation regarding coronavirus during her investigation. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

WTA Rankings: Naomi Osaka climbs to No.3 after US Open title win

The US Open title win has lifted Naomi Osaka back into the top 3 in the latest WTA Rankings on Monday. The 22-year-old won the US Open title on Sunday after securing a win over Victoria Azarenka in the final. She climbed six spots to sit on...

Eli Lilly's drug cuts COVID-19 recovery time in remdesivir-combo study

Eli Lilly and Co said on Monday its rheumatoid arthritis drug shortened the time to recovery in hospitalized COVID-19 patients when used along with Gilead Sciences Incs remdesivir. The drug baricitinib, branded as Olumiant, cut the median r...

Dubai's Emirates NDB signs MoU with Israel's Bank Hapoalim

The two largest lenders in the United Arab Emirates and Israel, Emirates NDB and Bank Hapoalim, signed a memorandum of understanding MoU as the two countries move to forge ties, a statement from Hapoalim said on Monday.It is the first banki...

Talks between Russia's Putin and Belarus' Lukashenko end - media

Talks between Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Black Sea resort of Sochi have ended, Belarusian media reported on Monday.The talks lasted more than 4 hours. Putin has promised a 1.5 billion ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020