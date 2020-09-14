Left Menu
Kamal Nath distributed fake certificates of loan waiver to farmers: Shivraj Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday slammed Congress leader Kamal Nath and Digvijay Singh and accused them of duping them over the issue of loan waiver.

ANI | Bhind (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 14-09-2020 23:29 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 23:29 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan during a public rally in Bhind on Monday.. Image Credit: ANI

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday slammed Congress leaders Kamal Nath and Digvijay Singh and accused them of duping them over the issue of loan waiver. Shivraj Chouhan made these remarks during a public rally in Bhind, in the presence of party leader Uma Bharti.

"Kamal Nath gave fake certificates to the farmers that their loan was waived off. Kamal Nath, you have distributed fake certificates. And, don't even talk about Digvijay Singh. He is also fake," CM Chauhan said. "Our government is for the welfare of the poor and the development of the state," he added.

Praising fellow party leader Uma Bharti, he said, "although Atma Nirbhar Bharat is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision but we will not be able to complete it without with you." On Sunday, Shivraj Singh Chouhan had termed Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh as "modern thugs" and alleged that they pocketed money from the state's budget.

"They made new records in corruption, pocketed money from the budget of the state, pocketed the money that was to be used for development. They pocketed the Rs 2,200 Crores premium of Kisan Fasal Bima Yojana. Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh are modern thugs," Chouhan said while addressing a public rally. (ANI)

