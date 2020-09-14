Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two arrested in actress Sravani suicide case in Hyderabad

Telangana police on Monday arrested two accused allegedly involved in connection with the suicide of Telugu television actor Kondapalli Sravani at her residence in Hyderabad on September 8.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 14-09-2020 23:38 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 23:38 IST
Two arrested in actress Sravani suicide case in Hyderabad
Deputy Commissioner of Police (West Zone) A.R. Srinivas speaking to ANI in Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Telangana police on Monday arrested two accused allegedly involved in connection with the suicide of Telugu television actor Kondapalli Sravani at her residence in Hyderabad on September 8. The accused have been identified as Devraj Reddy and Sai Krishna Reddy.

"The television actor Sravani died by suicide at her residence on September 8 at 8 pm in Madhura Nagar, SR Nagar of Hyderabad. After investigation, we have arrested two accused Devraj Reddy and Sai Krishna Reddy," Deputy Commissioner of Police (West Zone) A.R. Srinivas told ANI. "Sravani, who came to Hyderabad in 2012 from Kakinada with an ambition to work in TV serials, developed friendship with Sai Krishna Reddy in 2015. In 2017, she came in touch with producer Ashok Reddy, who offered her a small role in a Telugu film. They also developed a friendship. In August 2019, the actor came in contact with Tik Tok artist Devaraj Reddy and they became friends," he added.

Angry over Sravani's friendship with Devaraj, both Sai Krishna Reddy and Ashok Reddy influenced her family to force her to stay away from him, officer said adding that Devaraj had also lodged a police complaint against Sravani's family in the past alleging that they were harassing him. "They and Sravani's family were harassing her. After learning about Sravani's past relationship with Sai Krishna and Ashok, Devaraj had also distanced himself, sending her into depression. During her lengthy phone conversation with Devaraj before committing suicide, Sravani said she was taking the extreme step because of the harassment by Sai Krishna Reddy, Ashok Reddy and her family members," he said.

"She did not blame Devaraj but we have included him as an accused as he had gone back on the promise to marry her and thus became a part of her harassment," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Salman Khan’s returns with ‘Bigg Boss 14’; Premiere on October 3

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca resumes UK trials of COVID-19 vaccine halted by patient illness; Mainland China reports 10 new COVID-19 cases and more

Sony schedules digital PlayStation 5 Showcase event for Sept 16

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Tear down your barriers, EU says after summit with China's Xi

European Union leaders told Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday to open up markets, respect minorities and step back from a crackdown in Hong Kong, also asserting that Europe would no longer be taken advantage of in trade. Anxious to sho...

Tennis-Champions Osaka, Thiem make the most of U.S. Open adversities

Circumstances at this years U.S. Open were extraordinary due to the COVID-19 pandemic but rather than getting deterred, champions Naomi Osaka and Dominic Thiem overcame them in order to fulfil their destinies.Debate raged for months after t...

Volkswagen completes monitoring in 2015 emissions scandal

Volkswagen said Monday that it has completed supervision by an independent monitor imposed as part of the companys plea agreement with the US Justice Department in its diesel emissions scandal. The company said it worked with monitor Larry ...

COVID SCIENCE-Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19; arthritis drug benefit seen

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.Flu may be linked with coronavirus spread Influenza outbr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020