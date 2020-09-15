With 2,403 new COVID-19 cases, Assam's tally reaches 1,44,166
Assam reported 2,403 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 1,44,166, said Assam Government.ANI | Dispur (Assam) | Updated: 15-09-2020 00:14 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 00:14 IST
Assam reported 2,403 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 1,44,166, said the Assam Government.
The number of active and recovered cases in the state are 30,548 and 1,13,133 respectively while the death toll stands at 482.
According to the Union Health Ministry, India's COVID-19 count has reached 48,46,428, including 9,86,598 active cases, 37,80,108 cured/discharged/migrated casese and 79,722 deaths as of September 14. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Assam
- COVID
- India
- Union Health Ministry
ALSO READ
SC adjourns for 4 weeks pleas against denying Assam inner-line permit
Cong, AIUDF walk out of Assam Assembly as adjournment motion on COVID-19 disallowed
Over 1.73 lakh workers returned Assam during lockdown: Govt
Assam: Man killed on way to father-in-law's cremation as boat capsizes
Over Rs 150 crore sanctioned for handling COVID-19: Assam govt