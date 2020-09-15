Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. seeks to lower Russian uranium imports to boost U.S. nuclear industry

The Commerce Department and Rosatom initialed the draft amendment to the 1992 Russian Suspension Agreement to prevent dumping, extending that deal to the year 2040 and gradually reduce the amount of uranium the U.S. imports from Russia for enrichment from 20% to 15% starting in 2028. “If finalized, it will contribute to the restoration of America’s nuclear energy advantage and protect the domestic industry from dumped Russian uranium,” said Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-09-2020 01:39 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 01:13 IST
U.S. seeks to lower Russian uranium imports to boost U.S. nuclear industry
Representative image. Image Credit: Needpix

The U.S. Commerce Department on Monday inked a draft agreement with Russia's state nuclear energy company to reduce imports of uranium from Russia over the next 20 years in a bid to boost domestic mining and nuclear energy. The Commerce Department and Rosatom initialed the draft amendment to the 1992 Russian Suspension Agreement to prevent dumping, extending that deal to the year 2040 and gradually reduce the amount of uranium the U.S. imports from Russia for enrichment from 20% to 15% starting in 2028.

"If finalized, it will contribute to the restoration of America's nuclear energy advantage and protect the domestic industry from dumped Russian uranium," said Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross. The draft amendment was one of the recommendations made by the interagency Nuclear Fuel Working Group to address concern in Washington that the United States has ceded its global leadership in nuclear technology, and to boost domestic nuclear power producers and uranium miners suffering from a lack of investment.

The amendment would let U.S. companies that have existing uranium purchase contracts with Russia keep them in tact. One U.S. uranium miner said that by allowing for the "grandfathering" of those contracts, the amendment may not help the struggling industry in the short term.

" will actually result in Russian uranium imports into the U.S. increasing during the next three years, before decreasing in the mid 2020s," said Mark Chalmers, chief executive of Energy Fuels. He said that a more effective measure for the industry would be to set up a federal Strategic Uranium Reserve, another recommendation of the nuclear fuel working group.

U.S. President Donald Trump created the working group last July after rejecting a request by Energy Fuels and Ur-Energy Inc , seeking quotas for domestic uranium production to protect them against foreign competition. The Commerce Department aims to finalize the amendment by Oct. 5 and will take comment on it until Sept. 28.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Salman Khan’s returns with ‘Bigg Boss 14’; Premiere on October 3

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca resumes UK trials of COVID-19 vaccine halted by patient illness; Mainland China reports 10 new COVID-19 cases and more

Sony schedules digital PlayStation 5 Showcase event for Sept 16

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 referendum vote 'no riskier than going to supermarket' - Chilean poll chief

Chilean citizens planning to vote in a referendum on a new constitution next month will be at no greater risk of contracting coronavirus at the ballot box than they would be going to the supermarket, the head of the countrys electoral servi...

Pak PM calls for public hanging, chemical castration of rapists

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has called for public hangings and chemical castration of rapists after a woman was raped in front of her children on a highway in Lahore last week. They rapists should be given exemplary punishments. In m...

With 414 new COVID-19 patients, Puducherry reports total 20,226 cases

Puducherry reported 414 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the total number of cases to 20,226, said Health Department, Government of Puducherry.The Union Territory also reported 447 discharges and nine deaths yesterday.According to the U...

Police shoot, kill knife-wielding man, setting off protests

A police officer fatally shot a man with a knife after his sister said she called police to get him involuntarily committed, leading to street protests and vandalism in what the mayor of the small Pennsylvania city of Lancaster called a hea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020