Amid rise in prices, fewer customers at Delhi's Gazipur market

Sellers at Gazipur Sabzi Mandi are complaining about a decrease in the number of customers amid a rise in prices of vegetables over the past few days because of heavy rainfall in various parts of the country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2020 12:01 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 12:01 IST
A seller at Ghazipur Sabzi Mandi talking about the fall in customers amid rising prices of vegetables. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Sellers at Gazipur Sabzi Mandi are complaining about a decrease in the number of customers amid a rise in prices of vegetables over the past few days because of heavy rainfall in various parts of the country. Kamal, an onion seller said, "Due to rainfall and flood in southern States and Bihar, there is a shortfall in supply. So the prices have risen."

On Monday, the Ministry of Earth Sciences had said that fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls are very likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam (Puducherry) and Telangana. Other sellers also complained that there is a shortfall of other widely consumed vegetables like tomatoes.

"10-12 days back, onion was being sold at Rs 17-18/kg at this mandi. Prices rose in the last 4-5 days due to less supply from other states. We are getting tomatoes from Bengaluru, almost no supply from other places. Tomatoes being sold around Rs 50/kg," said Riyaz and Shadab, vegetable sellers. (ANI)

