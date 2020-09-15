Kochi: Amid COVID-19 pandemic, barber extends free service to children up to 14 years

Armed with a pair of scissors, a comb and a mask, a barber from Kochi is providing free haircuts to the children up to 14 years amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Gopi also told ANI that he is willing to give free haircuts to needy elderly people as the pandemic has made their lives tough financially.

"It will continue until this pandemic is over. The charge for a normal haircut is Rs 100. Even if someone does not have that much money, we will take whatever they give. People do not have money now. So, I came up with this idea as a fight for society against this pandemic," he said. "We will also give free haircuts to elderly people who do not have money. This is how I am serving the society during these testing times," he added.

Thampi, a staff of the barbershop also spoke to ANI on the same and said, "Lot of kids are coming from different places to us for the haircut. We will continue to do so until coronavirus ends. My owner has a good mindset." At the time when the lockdown was announced, the closure of barbershops caused inconvenience to the people at large. Some people including children retain their long locks while others sought help from their family members to get their hair trimmed. (ANI)

