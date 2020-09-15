Left Menu
Over one lakh saplings to be planted in honour of TN environmentalist

Cauvery Calling, which promotes tree-based agriculture, will enable over five million farmers to plant 2.42 billion trees on their farmlands over a 12-year period.

PTI | Coimbato | Updated: 15-09-2020 15:17 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 15:17 IST
Farmers across 20 districts in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday began planting 1.26 lakh saplings in memory of 'Maram' (tree) Thangasamy Aiya, a farmer and well- known environmentalist. The planting programme is Cauvery Calling's tribute to one of Tamil Nadu's most farmers and Arignar Anna awardee, who died on September 17, two years ago.

The event began in Senthakudi village in Pudukkottai to mark the day where his son Thanga Kannan participated as the chief guest. Saplings are being planted across 45 locations in a total of 331 acres of land in Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Coimbatore, Salem, Tirupur, Vellore, Madurai and Kanniyakumari among others Tuesday and Wednesday.

Farmers will plant a minimum of 450 trees and a maximum of 15,000 trees on their farmlands, mostly high-value timber trees that will improve their economic condition and also enhance soil health and groundwater tables. Cauvery Calling, which promotes tree-based agriculture, will enable over five million farmers to plant 2.42 billion trees on their farmlands over a 12-year period.

