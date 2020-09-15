Left Menu
AAP to oppose three bills related to farm sector in Parliament

The AAP on Tuesday said it will oppose in Parliament three bills related to the farm sector, claiming that they were a step towards privatising the farming industry. The farmers across India are protesting against them," he claimed. Singh said that the AAP will oppose these bills in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2020 19:13 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 19:13 IST
AAP to oppose three bills related to farm sector in Parliament

The AAP on Tuesday said it will oppose in Parliament three bills related to the farm sector, claiming that they were a step towards privatising the farming industry. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will oppose the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020, bills, Lok Sabha MP Bhagwant Mann and AAP MLA Jarnail Singh said in a joint press conference.

"These bills will actually destroy the lives of farmers. They are a step towards privatising the farming industry. The MSP (minimum support price) will be finished and they will give a clear free hand to the private players,” Mann claimed. “Earlier the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has privatised banks, LIC, railways etc and now they have targeted the agricultural lands. The farmers across India are protesting against them," he claimed.

Singh said that the AAP will oppose these bills in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. “All the MPs of the AAP will stand united in opposition to this bill and will stand for the rights of the farmers," he said. The AAP has four members in Parliament. Mann is the party’s only Lok Sabha member while Sanjay Singh, Sushil Gupta and N D Gupta are member of the Rajya Sabha.

