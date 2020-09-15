Left Menu
Development News Edition

AgriMin asked to hold wide-ranging consultation before banning 27 pesticides: Gowda

Fertilisers Minister D V Sadananda Gowda on Tuesday informed the Lok Sabha that his ministry has asked its agriculture counterpart to hold wide-ranging consultations with stakeholders before banning 27 pesticides.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2020 20:21 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 20:02 IST
AgriMin asked to hold wide-ranging consultation before banning 27 pesticides: Gowda
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@DVSadanandGowda)

Fertilisers Minister D V Sadananda Gowda on Tuesday informed the Lok Sabha that his ministry has asked its agriculture counterpart to hold wide-ranging consultations with stakeholders before banning 27 pesticides. Asked if his ministry has objected to the Agriculture Ministry's draft order, "Banning of Insecticides Order 2020", notified on May 14 this year, the minister replied in negative.

"No. Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers has requested the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare to hold wide-ranging stakeholder consultation before finalizing the Draft Order...," he said in a written reply to the Lower House. The draft order proposes ban on 27 pesticides for import, manufacture, sale, transport, distribution, among others.

Replying to another question on whether the government ignored the recommendations of Anupam Verma Committee's report that reviewed 66 insecticides and pesticides which were barred or restrictions were put on their use in 112 countries, the minister said, "Banning of a particular pesticide by a few countries based on some studies somewhere may not provide enough ground to take similar action in India without having adequate scientific evidence in Indian context." If a chemical poses unmanageable and unacceptable risk to human and animal safety or the environment, it may be banned after due socio-economic impact assessment, he said. "Any such chemical evaluation should be done using a risk-based (not hazard based) approach which considers exposure for assessing risk to the human and animal health & environment due to specific use of the chemical," he added.

TRENDING

Two children die of food poisoning, another critical in Andhra's Kurnool dist

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Thailand and World Bank hold online seminar on sustainable investments, ESG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

UK records 3,105 new daily COVID-19 cases, 27 deaths

The United Kingdom recorded 27 new deaths and 3,105 positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, up from 2,621 the day before, official statistics showed.Cases of the coronavirus have been steadily rising in Britain since the beginning of Septemb...

U.S. imposes sanctions on state-owned Chinese firm over Cambodia project

The United States on Tuesday imposed sanctions on a Chinese state-owned company, accusing it of seizing land in Cambodia from local people for the construction of a development project that media reports have said could be used for military...

Palghar villages will get quake-resistant houses: Minister

Guardian minister Dada Bhuse on Tuesday said quake-resistant houses will be built in tremor- prone villages of Maharashtras Palghar district. The district guardian minister visited villages in Dahanu and Talasari talukas, which were rocked ...

Yemen warring parties to travel to Switzerland to discuss prisoner releases

Delegations from Yemens warring parties are due to meet in Switzerland this week for talks on a U.N.-backed prisoner exchange deal, which U.N. Yemen envoy Martin Griffiths said on Tuesday he hopes will result in the release of some detainee...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020