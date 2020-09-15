Left Menu
3,440 tablets of psychotropic drugs seized by Chennai Air Customs

Chennai Air Customs on Tuesday seized 3,440 tablets of psychotropic drugs from postal parcels destined for Florida, USA at the Foreign Post Office and arrested one pharma wholesaler in connection with the seizure.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 15-09-2020 21:13 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 21:13 IST
Psychotropic drugs were seized by Chennai Air Customs. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Chennai Air Customs on Tuesday seized 3,440 tablets of psychotropic drugs from postal parcels destined for Florida, USA at the Foreign Post Office and arrested one pharma wholesaler in connection with the seizure. As per a statement from the Commissioner of Customs, the Chennai Air Customs intercepted postal parcels suspected to contain psychotropic drugs that were destined to the USA based on intelligence.

"On opening the parcels, 234 strips of Addwize, 10 milligrams of Methylphenidate, 50 strips of Lonazep, 1 milligram of Clonazepam, 40 strips of Zolfresh and 10 milligrams of Zolpidem were recovered. As many as 2,340 tablets of Methylphenidate, 600 tablets of Zolpidem and 500 tablets of Clonazepam were recovered from these parcels," the statement said. According to the statement, the parcels were booked by a Chennai based pharmaceutical wholesale business in Chennai. Follow up searches were carried out and he was arrested. (ANI)

