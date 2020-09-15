Security forces foil infiltration bid along LoC in J-K's Gurez sector
Security forces on Monday foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Gurez sector.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2020 22:16 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 22:16 IST
Security forces on Monday foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Gurez sector. "The suspected terrorists were fired upon by security forces. During the search operation, warlike stores were recovered," Army said.
On Tuesday afternoon, Pakistan violated the ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir's Sunderbani sector. Some injuries were reported, the Indian Army said. (ANI)
READ MORE ON:
- Gurez
- LoC
- Kashmir
- Indian Army
- Sunderbani
- Pakistan
