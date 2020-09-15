Onion export ban: Maha Cong to protest on Wed against Centre

The Maharashtra Congress will stage a statewide protest on Wednesday demanding withdrawal of the Centre's "unjust" decision to ban export of onions, state revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat said. The Central government on Monday banned the export of all varieties of onions with immediate effect to increase availability and curb prices of the commodity in the domestic market.

"Farmers hoped to get good prices for their onions. But the whimsical Modi government at the Centre suddenly banned export of onions. The Congress will stage a statewide protest on Wednesday, seeking immediate withdrawal of the export ban," Thorat, who is also state Congress chief, said.

PTI ENM BNM BNM.