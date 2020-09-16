Left Menu
Development News Edition

Miner BHP says Aboriginal landowners free to speak on how it manages cultural heritage

"We recognise that what was lost at Juukan Gorge is not only the loss of a site of deep and unique living cultural heritage, but also a loss of trust, not just for the company involved, but with impacts for the entire resource industry," BHP said in a statement. BHP said it would not enforce any clauses in agreements with traditional owners that may appear to restrict their right to express their concerns over BHP's management of their heritage.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 16-09-2020 12:33 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 12:08 IST
Miner BHP says Aboriginal landowners free to speak on how it manages cultural heritage
Representative image

BHP Group said on Wednesday the destruction of a 43,000-year old Aboriginal rock shelter in Australia by fellow miner Rio Tinto had impacted the trust between Indigenous land owners and the resource industry. It said it would halt work that could impact Aboriginal sacred sites while it consulted further with Indigenous groups and that Aboriginal owners of the land it mined were free to comment on its management of their cultural heritage.

BHP will appear before an Australian parliamentary inquiry into the Rio incident on Thursday, Rio's legal destruction of an ancient Aboriginal rock shelter at Juukan Gorge in May caused an outcry and saw its chief executive and iron ore boss step down.

BHP as recently as April pressed ahead with development at its South Flank iron ore mine in the Pilbara in Western Australia state that would impact sites sacred to the Banjima people, despite their stated opposition, before freezing the work in June amid outcry over the Rio blast. "We recognise that what was lost at Juukan Gorge is not only the loss of a site of deep and unique living cultural heritage, but also a loss of trust, not just for the company involved, but with impacts for the entire resource industry," BHP said in a statement.

BHP said it would not enforce any clauses in agreements with traditional owners that may appear to restrict their right to express their concerns over BHP's management of their heritage. "All people have the right to speak freely and publicly on matters relating to their culture and their cultural heritage including any concerns they have about impacts to cultural heritage."

As was the case at Juukan Gorge, if new information about the significance of a site was uncovered, BHP said it would also commit not to undertake activities that would disturb the site without agreement with the traditional owners. Where it had state government permission to damage significant sites, BHP said it had confirmed with traditional owner groups that it would not act without first undertaking further extensive consultation with them.

It was also engaged in a number of periodic contract reviews with the Aboriginal groups on whose land it mined, it said.

TRENDING

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

All three farm sector bills brought by Modi govt far-sighted, will boost agricultural production: Nadda

The three bills related to agriculture introduced by the Modi government in Parliament will boost production and help farmers get better prices for the produce, BJP president J P Nadda said on Wednesday. Underlining that farmers are at the ...

Telangana: Police officer accidentally shoots self during combing operation, dies

In a bizarre incident, a Reserved Sub-Inspector of Police RSI died on Wednesday after he accidentally shot himself during a combing operation in Kothagudem district of Telangana. The Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt informed the media he...

Ravva oil field case: SC upholds foreign arbitration award in favour of Vedanta, Videocon

In a big setback for the Central government, the Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the foreign arbitration award in favour of Vedanta and Videocon for the development of the Ravva oil and gas fields off the coast of Andhra Pradesh between 2...

Centre in SC favours time bound trial of pending cases against lawmakers

The Centre favoured expeditious disposal of pending cases against former and sitting lawmakers on Wednesday before the Supreme Court and said these matters must reach their logical conclusion within a time frame. A bench of Justices N V Ram...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020