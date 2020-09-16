Left Menu
Development News Edition

Siddha doctor in TN held for storing tiger nails, antlers at home

Investigation was on to find out as to how the doctor came in possessionof antlers and other things and if it involved trade in wild animals, they said. According to the Wildlife (Protection Act), 1972 wild animals are the property of the government and trade or commerce in animals, animal articles and trophies are banned.

PTI | Theni | Updated: 16-09-2020 13:31 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 13:15 IST
Siddha doctor in TN held for storing tiger nails, antlers at home
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A 42-year old practitioner of the Indian system of medicine, 'Siddha' was arrested near here for alleged possession of antlers, a tusk, and peacock feathers in violation of Wildlife law, officials said on Wednesday. Acting on a tip-off, forest officials searched the doctor's house at Gudalur Karanam and found antlers, a tusk, peacock feathers, and nails of tiger hidden in a big bag of vegetables on Tuesday.

After questioning, the Siddha practitioner Nandhagopalan was arrested and produced before a court in Uthamapalayam which remanded him to judicial custody, officials said. The investigation was on to find out as to how the doctor came in possession of antlers and other things and if it involved trade in wild animals, they said.

According to the Wildlife (Protection Act), 1972 wild animals are the property of the government, and trade or commerce in animals, animal articles, and trophies are banned.

TRENDING

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

All three farm sector bills brought by Modi govt far-sighted, will boost agricultural production: Nadda

The three bills related to agriculture introduced by the Modi government in Parliament will boost production and help farmers get better prices for the produce, BJP president J P Nadda said on Wednesday. Underlining that farmers are at the ...

Telangana: Police officer accidentally shoots self during combing operation, dies

In a bizarre incident, a Reserved Sub-Inspector of Police RSI died on Wednesday after he accidentally shot himself during a combing operation in Kothagudem district of Telangana. The Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt informed the media he...

Ravva oil field case: SC upholds foreign arbitration award in favour of Vedanta, Videocon

In a big setback for the Central government, the Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the foreign arbitration award in favour of Vedanta and Videocon for the development of the Ravva oil and gas fields off the coast of Andhra Pradesh between 2...

Centre in SC favours time bound trial of pending cases against lawmakers

The Centre favoured expeditious disposal of pending cases against former and sitting lawmakers on Wednesday before the Supreme Court and said these matters must reach their logical conclusion within a time frame. A bench of Justices N V Ram...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020