Siddha doctor in TN held for storing tiger nails, antlers at home

A 42-year old practitioner of the Indian system of medicine, 'Siddha' was arrested near here for alleged possession of antlers, a tusk, and peacock feathers in violation of Wildlife law, officials said on Wednesday. Acting on a tip-off, forest officials searched the doctor's house at Gudalur Karanam and found antlers, a tusk, peacock feathers, and nails of tiger hidden in a big bag of vegetables on Tuesday.

After questioning, the Siddha practitioner Nandhagopalan was arrested and produced before a court in Uthamapalayam which remanded him to judicial custody, officials said. The investigation was on to find out as to how the doctor came in possession of antlers and other things and if it involved trade in wild animals, they said.

According to the Wildlife (Protection Act), 1972 wild animals are the property of the government, and trade or commerce in animals, animal articles, and trophies are banned.