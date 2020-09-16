Crest gates lifted to discharge 50,000 cusecs from Andhra's Somasila
Authorities on Wednesday opened 10 of the 12 crest gates of Somasila reservoir in the Ananthasagaram area of Nellore district to discharge 50,000 cusecs of water into the Bay of Bengal.ANI | Nellore (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 16-09-2020 22:44 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 22:44 IST
Authorities on Wednesday opened 10 of the 12 crest gates of Somasila reservoir in the Ananthasagaram area of Nellore district to discharge 50,000 cusecs of water into the Bay of Bengal.
As the quantity of floodwater was huge, the officials alerted the people living near the Penna river catchment area. Somasila reservoir capacity is 78 TMC, the water level has reached 74 TMC. It is estimated that 80,000 cusecs of water came from upper areas today. The state has been witnessing incessant rainfall for the past few days. The India Meteorological Department has predicted "partly cloudy sky" with the possibility of "moderate rain or thunderstorm" for the next four days with maximum and the minimum temperature hovering around 34 degrees celsius and 26 degrees celsius respectively. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Andhra
- Nellore district
- TMC
- India Meteorological Department
ALSO READ
Andhra CM pays tributes to father YS Rajasekhara Reddy on his death anniversary
Andhra: MPD official in Srikakulam arrested accepting bribe
Andhra govt moves SC against HC order on scrapping English medium in schools; notice issued
Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Delhi and Tamil Nadu account for 70 pc of total COVID-19 deaths in country: Health Ministry.
Andhra: Garuda seva performed at Tirumala Lord Balaji Temple